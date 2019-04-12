The Vice Principals team of Danny McBride and Walton Goggins are set to reunite as part of The Righteous Gemstones cast. The comedy series about a world-famous televangelist family stars McBride and John Goodman, and is set to premiere sometime this year. While news of the show, and its main cast, had already been released, word just arrived that Goggins would be appearing in a recurring role as well. Lear more about Goggins’ Righteous Gemstones part, and see the first photo of him in character, below.

Behold, a truly blessed image. Danny McBride took to Instagram to reveal our first look at Baby Billy, the Righteous Gemstones character played by Walton Goggins. They don’t even need to release a trailer now – just flash this image on the screen for 2 minutes. That alone should draw an audience in. According to Deadline, Goggins’ Baby Billy is “a former child star who clogged and sang for Jesus. As an aging man, he’s fallen on hard times and comes to the Gemstones for salvation.”

Describing the character as someone who “clogged and sang for Jesus” has me giggling like an idiot already. The Righteous Gemstones follows “the world famous Gemstone televangelist family, which has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.” McBride stars, along with John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, and Tim Baltz. McBride will write, direct and executive produce the series.

On the series, McBride plays “Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone, has built and expanded it for a more modern audience.”

Here’s the part of the story where I confess I have yet to watch Vice Principals, the previous HBO series that featured McBride and Goggins. That said, I’ve heard nothing but rave reviews about it, and one of these days, when I have some free time (so, never), I’m going to finally sit down and dig into the series. I’m also going to make a point to watch The Righteous Gemstones the minute it premieres, because this sounds too good to miss.

Goggins has long been one of the most dependable character actors in the game, constantly turning out memorable performances on shows like The Shield and Justified, as well as films like Lincoln, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight (for which he really should’ve been nominated for an Oscar, but I digress). Hell, Goggins is so good he ends up even making somewhat lackluster films – I’m looking at you, Ant-Man and the Wasp – enjoyable.

There’s no premiere date set yet for The Righteous Gemstones, but it’s due to arrive on HBO sometime in 2019.