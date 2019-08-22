The Report is one of the best movies of 2019, and the first trailer for the political thriller is finally here. Based on a true story, The Report stars Adam Driver as Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones, who was put in charge of investigating the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program. That investigation resulted in Jones uncovering a deliberate cover-up intended to hide and obscure torture. Watch The Report trailer below.

The Report Trailer

I caught The Report at Sundance at the start of the year, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. I’m a sucker for a good political thriller, and The Report isn’t just a good political thriller – it’s a great one. This is the type of movie where skilled actors barge into rooms, toss file folders down onto desks, and start shouting. That may not appeal to you, but folks – I’m all about that sort of thing.

Adam Driver’s performance here is nothing short of magnificent – the actor is tasked with delivering pages of dialogue, and Driver manages to make it engrossing as hell. He’s backed up by a cast that includes Annette Bening, Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney. Here’s the synopsis:

The Report is a riveting thriller based on actual events. Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

Scott Z. Burns writes and directs, and manages to pack a ton of information into a film that runs under 2 hours. It’s pretty damn impressive. Amazon is rolling The Report out into theaters on November 15 before making it available on Prime Video November 29 – because this is the movie landscape we find ourselves in, folks. Thrilling adult-driven flicks like this stand very little chance at the box office, so limited theatrical runs are ideal. It’s unfortunate, but I hope dropping the film onto streaming will enable a wider audience to check out it because it deserves to be seen.