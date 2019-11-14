The Report is one of the best movies of 2019, and I urge you to seek it out – be it in theaters, or when the film hits Amazon Prime Video soon after. In honor of the film’s impending release, we’re debuting an exclusive cut from David Wingo‘s The Report soundtrack. The movie tells the true story of Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver), who begins to look into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program following 9/11. Listen to The Report soundtrack exclusive below.

The Report Soundtrack

I caught The Report at the Sundance Film Festival months ago, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m thrilled it’s finally releasing this month, opening in select theaters on November 15 before arriving on Amazon Prime Video on November 29. In the film, “Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.”

Lakeshore Records will release The Report—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on November 15. The soundtrack is composed by David Wingo (Barry, Midnight Special), while Scott Z. Burns directs the movie.

“In some ways, I feel like I’d been preparing my whole career to do the score for The Report,” Wingo says. “I’ve always been so drawn to the kind of tightly-wound investigative thrillers like All the President’s Men and The Conversation, which this film feels like a descendant of, and the way David Shire’s scores create an atmosphere of such claustrophobia, anxiety and nervous anticipation over what are essentially scenes of people talking and exchanging information, has always been such a subtly impressive and inspiring feat to me.”

Wingo continued:

“Along with that, Cliff Martinez’s work on Steven Soderbergh’s films, including of course Contagion (which Scott Z. Burns wrote), have always provided a real guiding light for me in terms of his approach to composing non-traditional film music for these same kinds of intelligent, tightly-wound films. So, when I got the call about The Report and learned what the subject matter was, who was behind it, and saw a cut of the film – I really did feel like all the work I’d done led me to this point where hopefully, I had learned enough to be able to adequately write the kind of score for the type of film that has always been so important and inspiring to me both as a composer as well as a film-lover. I am endlessly thankful to Scott and the team for trusting me to provide the music for such an important and timely film as this. Having the opportunity to work on it with them was most certainly a creative and career highlight up to this point for me.”

You can pre-order the soundtrack here. A full track list is below.