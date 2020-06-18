Dave Franco makes his directorial debut with The Rental, an indie horror-thriller starring Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. The cast places two couples who venture to a gorgeous oceanside house for a weekend getaway only to get more than they bargained for, and then some. At this point, couples should probably stop going away for the weekend, because if there’s one thing I’ve learned from movies, it’s that such getaways never go well. Watch The Rental trailer below.

The Rental Trailer

I’ve seen The Rental, but I can’t give you my opinion on it yet! All I’ll say is that this trailer gives just a little too much away, at least in my humble opinion. This is one of those movies I recommend going into knowing as little as possible. Still, this is an effective trailer, full of creepy moments that hint at Dave Franco having a firm grasp on the genre. I’m curious to see if he sticks with horror movies going forward, or if he’ll branch off into other genres. Here, Franco co-wrote the script with Joe Swanberg.

“I acted in Swanberg’s Netflix show Easy,” Franco said in an interview. “We got along really well and realized we had similar sensibilities and interests, including horror films. The idea of writing a horror movie with Joe was intriguing because his main strengths lie in character and relationships and we were excited to create characters that were well-rounded and relatable, so that when things inevitably start to go crazy in the film the audience is actually invested in whether or not these people live or die.”

In The Rental, “Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.”

The Rental opens In Select Drive-Ins, Theaters and On Demand July 24.