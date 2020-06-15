Dave Franco makes his directorial debut with The Rental, a creepy little thriller about two couples who get more than they bargained for on a weekend getaway. There’s a new The Rental teaser ahead of a full trailer arriving this Thursday, and it comes with the news that ArcLight Cinemas will be hosting a one-night-only drive-in event for the film.

The Rental Teaser

The Rental is set for release on July 24, but if you’re in California, you’re going to have a chance to catch it a little early. Because ArcLight Cinemas will host a one-night-only pop-up at the Vineland Drive-In movie theater on June 18 at 8:30 PM, complete with a live post-screening Q&A with director Dave Franco. “Given the current climate, now, more than ever, ArcLight continues to believe in the importance of community and the power of storytelling through film,” said Vince Szwajkowski, Chief Marketing Officer, ArcLight Cinemas. “We are thrilled to be able to bring moviegoers together for this special experience.”

Arianna Bocco and Lisa Schwartz of IFC Films added: “IFC Films is proud to join forces with the team at the ArcLight to present a special sneak screening of The Rental at The Vineland Drive-In next week. Over the last few months, IFC Films has focused on the rich moviegoing tradition of drive-ins, which provide a safe and unique space to enjoy films right now. It’s an utterly singular experience to watch films with an audience under the stars and we couldn’t think of a more perfect film than THE RENTAL to celebrate the storied history of the Vineland Drive-In.”

It’s worth noting that this one-night event won’t exactly be cheap:

Each $55 ticket package includes entry for one car. There is no passenger limit for this event. A signature ArcLight Caramel Corn and a regular popcorn will also be complimentary. Vineland’s concession stand will be closed for this event; however, moviegoers are invited to bring their favorite movie pairings with them. Safety protocols will be in place in order to protect our guests, employees, and community. Each car must ensure that there is one space held between their car and the next. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing at all times

Tickets can be purchased here.

In The Rental, two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.” Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star, and in addition to select theaters, you can find the film on VOD July 24.