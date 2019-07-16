Chris Evans‘s time as Captain America has come to an end, which means it’s time for him to branch out into other projects. He has Knives Out hitting theaters later this year, but this month you can catch him in the Netflix film The Red Sea Diving Resort. The film is inspired by a true story, and follows a team lead by Evans and Michael Kenneth Williams trying to smuggle refugees to Israel. Watch The Red Sea Diving Resort trailer below.

The Red Sea Diving Resort Trailer

This is one of those trailers that gives almost the entire movie away, so be warned! Awkward title aside, The Red Sea Diving Resort might turn out to be worth checking out for the cast alone: Chris Evans, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley. Here’s the synopsis:

Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early ’80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Kidron (Chris Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams).

The film comes from writer-director Gideon Raff, who said of the real-like mission that inspired the film:

“This was a very unique mission, one that was only declassified a few years ago. The Mossad agents operating in Sudan needed a cover for being in country for as long as the operation lasted, and that’s how the crazy idea of leasing and operating a hotel on the coast of the Red Sea was hatched. Israel had to send operatives that had more than one nationality, people who could “pass” as non Israeli, who were fluent in other cultures and languages, and indeed the agents that were sent could pass as German, South American, Australian, Maltese…Nothing could point to them being Israeli or Jewish. In Sudan they were not allowed to speak Hebrew, only English.”

Raff added: “It was very important for me to cast actors from the Ethiopian community in the movie…These are not just incredible actors who are participating in a movie, these are people telling the story of their lives.”

The Red Sea Diving Resort hits Netflix on July 31, 2019.