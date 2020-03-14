It’s the Boardwalk Empire reunion you’ve been waiting for as Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon star in The Quarry. This noir-ish tale has Whigham playing a small-town preacher who may or may not be who he says he is, and Shannon as the local lawman who grows suspicious. It’s a premise that has all the markings of an old school thriller. Watch The Quarry trailer below.

The Quarry Trailer

Let’s take a break from all the coronavirus news to take a gander at a film that hasn’t had its release date canceled, shall we? Great actors and former Boardwalk Empire co-stars Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon are together again in The Quarry, a new film from director Scott Teems. Based on the novel by Damon Galgut, the movie is described as “a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas.” Here’s the synopsis:

From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham, Joker) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifter’s sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, The Shape of Water) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom.

The footage in this trailer looks a little bland, truth be told. But I dig this premise, and Whigham and Shannon are both such talented guys that The Quarry might be worth checking out. The cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, and Bruno Bichir. The film will be available in select theaters and on demand on April 17, 2020. The “on demand” part is probably good news for people who want to see this thing, but don’t want to venture out into the increasingly terrifying world to watch.