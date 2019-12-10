‘The Purge’ Season 2 Finale is Bringing Back Ethan Hawke
Posted on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The Purge TV series is headed towards its season finale, and the show is bringing back a familiar face: Ethan Hawke. Hawke starred in the first Purge movie, and he’ll be returning as his character James Sandin for a cameo in the season 2 finale. Hawke’s character bit the dust in the original movie, but his appearance in the show will be a flashback. Get a look at Hawke’s return below.
Behold Ethan Hawke and Ethan Hawke’s wig in The Purge season 2 finale. Hawke is back as James Sandin, “the security system salesman the original film follows as he tries to protect his family from home invaders during a purge night gone wrong.” Hawke’s character’s return is from the episode’s cold open, which “flashes back to one week before the first national purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.”
It’s kind of a big get to have Hawke pop-up for a cameo in a USA show, but he was clearly game for it. I’m a little surprised they’re giving this away so soon – imagine how much cooler it would’ve been to have this cameo arrive unannounced. I guess the producers felt it was better to be safe than sorry. The season finale is titled “7:01 AM” and “picks up as purge night rages on and Esme, Ryan, Marcus and Ben fight for their lives and their loved ones.” It will air Tuesday, December 17 at 9/8C on USA Network.
The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.