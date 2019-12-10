The Purge TV series is headed towards its season finale, and the show is bringing back a familiar face: Ethan Hawke. Hawke starred in the first Purge movie, and he’ll be returning as his character James Sandin for a cameo in the season 2 finale. Hawke’s character bit the dust in the original movie, but his appearance in the show will be a flashback. Get a look at Hawke’s return below.

Behold Ethan Hawke and Ethan Hawke’s wig in The Purge season 2 finale. Hawke is back as James Sandin, “the security system salesman the original film follows as he tries to protect his family from home invaders during a purge night gone wrong.” Hawke’s character’s return is from the episode’s cold open, which “flashes back to one week before the first national purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.”

It’s kind of a big get to have Hawke pop-up for a cameo in a USA show, but he was clearly game for it. I’m a little surprised they’re giving this away so soon – imagine how much cooler it would’ve been to have this cameo arrive unannounced. I guess the producers felt it was better to be safe than sorry. The season finale is titled “7:01 AM” and “picks up as purge night rages on and Esme, Ryan, Marcus and Ben fight for their lives and their loved ones.” It will air Tuesday, December 17 at 9/8C on USA Network.