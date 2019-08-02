Ready to put on a weird mask and engage in totally legal crime for 24-hours? Well, you can’t. But you can see that happen in The Purge 5, the latest, and presumably last, Purge movie. The Blumhouse horror sequel is gearing up for production and has found itself a director: Everardo Gout. Gout helmed the TV series Mars and has directed episodes of Luke Cage and the upcoming Snowpiercer TV series.

Variety broke the news about Everardo Gout landing the Purge 5 director gig. James DeMonaco, director of the first three Purge films, and writer of the franchise as a whole is back to write the script. “I think it’s a great way to end it all,” DeMonaco told EW. “We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

Specifics about the plot aren’t available yet, but custom dictates that The Purge 5 will be set on Purge Night – the one night of the year when all crime is legal, inspiring normally good citizens to engage in all sorts of terrible deeds. The concept spawned an entire film franchise, and a TV series to boot. The previous film, The First Purge, was a prequel that revealed how Purge Night began. Whether or not The Purge 5 will still be set in the past timeline, or jump forward in time, remains to be seen.

Director Everardo Gout made his feature debut with 2011’s Days of Grace. Since then, he’s helmed the Nat Geo limited series Mars, along with episodes of Luke Cage, Banshee, and the upcoming Snowpiercer series.

The Purge series has had an interesting shelf-life. The first movie was little more than a bland home invasion thriller that didn’t exploit its premise to its full extent. The sequel, The Purge: Anarchy, improved on this by adding more of a sociopolitical element to the proceedings – which only increased in the follow-up films. I can’t say I’m the biggest fan of the series, but I appreciate what it’s trying to do.

The Purge 5 arrives on July 10, 2020.