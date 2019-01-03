Frank Castle is back, and yeah, he’s not done killing. Jon Bernthal reprises the role of the vengeance-driven ex-soldier in The Punisher season 2, which Netflix confirmed will be returning later this month. Prepare to start the new year with extra bloodshed and a new look at Ben Barnes as the Punisher’s nemesis, Jigsaw.

The Punisher Season 2 Release Date Teaser

Marvel’s Netflix shows may be dropping like flies, but The Punisher seems to be going strong into its second season. Netflix announced that The Punisher season 2 release date will be January 18, 2019, mere weeks from now.

The season picks up directly after Frank Castle spares the life of his fellow soldier Billy Russo, but permanently disfigures his face, leading to his transformation into the deformed villain known as Jigsaw. In the comics, Jigsaw is a gangster with grotesque scars all over his face, but as played by Ben Barnes, the character will be a little different going into season 2. In the teaser video above, we get a first look at the mask that he dons to hide his facial scars, which he’s attempted to fix with plastic surgery, according to io9. “It’s about what he sees when he looks in the mirror rather than necessarily what other people see, because we didn’t want [Billy’s story] to be a horror show,” Barnes told the outlet, adding:

“It’s something more internal. We don’t refer to the character as Jigsaw in the series, but he very much has a jigsaw puzzle in his brain. It’s not about his face, it’s about the psychological, which is really something we wanted to focus on this season.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Frank is more determined than ever, declaring in the teaser “I’m not the one that dies. I’m the one that does the killing.”

Here is the official synopsis for The Punisher season 2:

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) can run but he can’t hide from who he’s meant to be. Season two finds Frank in all too familiar territory. With Castle’s former brother-in-arms Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) slowly beginning to heal from the traumatic brain injury Frank inflicted on him, it’s only a matter of time before Billy starts to put the pieces of the puzzle back together.

The Punisher season 2 hits Netflix on January 18, 2019.