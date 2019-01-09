The Punisher season 1 ended with Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, beating his old war-buddy-turned-enemy Billy Russo by smashing Billy’s face into some glass (ouch). Now Billy is coming back for season 2 as Jigsaw, and he’s got a creepy new mask. The Punisher season 2 clip below has Billy engaging in some therapy, and clearly not taking it very well.

The Punisher Season 2 Clip

The Punisher is at a weird place right now. Netflix went on a rampage last year and cancelled three of their five Marvel shows – Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Now, only The Punisher and Jessica Jones remain. Are both shows on the chopping block next? We’ll see. For now, let’s prepare for The Punisher season 2 with this clip of Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), aka Jigsaw, wearing a Halloween mask. Spooky!

Billy is recovering from his injuries in season 1, and it’s a good bet that when he’s ready, he’s going to come after Frank (Jon Bernthal). Much shooting will likely follow.

I enjoyed parts of The Punisher season 1, but like all Marvel Netflix shows, it had serious pacing problems that weighed everything down. The one consistently good element was Bernthal, who seems to be the only actor who truly understands how to play the Punisher. Others have tried – Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, Ray Stevenson – but they could never quite nail the part down. Bernthal manages to make the part his own, though, and it’ll be a shame if season 2 is the last time he gets to play the character.

In addition to Bernthal and Barnes, The Punisher season 2 also features Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont). Annette O’Toole and Corbin Bernsen are also on board, playing Eliza and Anderson Schultz. Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The Punisher season 2 hits Netflix January 18, 2019. I imagine we’ll know not too long after that whether or not Netflix is cancelling the show.