‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Clip Sends Jigsaw to Therapy
Posted on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The Punisher season 1 ended with Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, beating his old war-buddy-turned-enemy Billy Russo by smashing Billy’s face into some glass (ouch). Now Billy is coming back for season 2 as Jigsaw, and he’s got a creepy new mask. The Punisher season 2 clip below has Billy engaging in some therapy, and clearly not taking it very well.
The Punisher Season 2 Clip
The Punisher is at a weird place right now. Netflix went on a rampage last year and cancelled three of their five Marvel shows – Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Now, only The Punisher and Jessica Jones remain. Are both shows on the chopping block next? We’ll see. For now, let’s prepare for The Punisher season 2 with this clip of Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), aka Jigsaw, wearing a Halloween mask. Spooky!
Billy is recovering from his injuries in season 1, and it’s a good bet that when he’s ready, he’s going to come after Frank (Jon Bernthal). Much shooting will likely follow.
I enjoyed parts of The Punisher season 1, but like all Marvel Netflix shows, it had serious pacing problems that weighed everything down. The one consistently good element was Bernthal, who seems to be the only actor who truly understands how to play the Punisher. Others have tried – Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, Ray Stevenson – but they could never quite nail the part down. Bernthal manages to make the part his own, though, and it’ll be a shame if season 2 is the last time he gets to play the character.
In addition to Bernthal and Barnes, The Punisher season 2 also features Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont). Annette O’Toole and Corbin Bernsen are also on board, playing Eliza and Anderson Schultz. Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
The Punisher season 2 hits Netflix January 18, 2019. I imagine we’ll know not too long after that whether or not Netflix is cancelling the show.
Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as The Punisher.