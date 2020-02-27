The Proud Family is coming back, and they’re louder and prouder than ever. More than 18 years after the beloved animated sitcom debuted on Disney Channel, Disney+ has ordered The Proud Family revival with the original voice cast set to return. Titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the revival is currently in production at Disney Television Animation, with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, both at the helm.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Disney+ has greenlit The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a revival of the beloved 2001 Disney Channel sitcom which followed 14-year-old Penny Proud and her boisterous family. Original creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar reunite to helm the revival series, alongside Calvin Brown Jr., who is co-executive producer and story editor.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement.

The entire original voice cast is confirmed to return, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The original series, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, earned a loyal following and praise for its cultural diversity, garnering a slew of awards including a BET Comedy Award, two Casting Society of America Awards, two Annie Award nominations, and more. I watched a few episodes of the series back when it aired on the Disney Channel and remember it being a smart and hysterical series, with its fair share of both teenaged shenanigans and family comedy hijinks. The Proud Family was one of the rare all-black sitcoms airing at the time that catered to kids, and felt like a gateway show for more diverse and inclusive series. The Proud Family ended with a TV movie in 2005, and remained in the cultural consciousness as a largely niche series with an incredibly loyal fanbase.

All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.