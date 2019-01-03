Orion Pictures is often fondly remembered as the mid-size distributor that released four Oscar winners throughout the 1980s and ’90s (The Silence of the Lambs, Dances with Wolves, Amadeus, and Platoon) and tons of other great films ranging from RoboCop to The Terminator. But those rose-tinted reflections can overshadow the fact that the company also put out movies like Mac and Me and Johnny Be Good. Hey, not everything can be a winner. After going out of business in the late 1990s, Orion was resurrected in 2013 and has been steadily releasing movies you’ve never heard of ever since.

Now they’re kicking off 2019 with The Prodigy, a new horror film starring Orange is the New Black‘s Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott, the kid who played Georgie in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Will this be a new classic or be doomed to the wasteland of bland horror movies? Check out the newest trailer below and judge for yourselves.

The Prodigy Trailer

Schilling plays an unbearable character on Orange is the New Black, but she’s proven to be a capable performer in movies like The Overnight, and it seems as if every actress of a certain age tackles a horror movie as a rite of passage. My guess is that she’ll be the best part of this movie. Scott successfully created “creepy kid” vibes in It, but this looks like it’ll give him some extra shades to play. Whether or not director Nicholas McCarthy (The Pact, At Devil’s Door) can elevate the whole thing above forgettable February horror schlock remains to be seen.

The screenplay was written by Jeff Buhler (The Midnight Meat Train, the upcoming Pet Sematary remake), and Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth, Rookie Blue) and Colm Feore (Thor, Pearl Harbor) round out the supporting cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In her much-anticipated foray into the horror-thriller genre, Taylor Schilling stars in THE PRODIGY as Sarah, a mother whose young son Miles’ disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family’s safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favor of investigating what – or who – is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality remains blurry.

The Prodigy arrives in theaters on February 8, 2019.