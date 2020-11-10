How do you top a hit holiday movie with two Vanessa Hudgens? Three Vanessa Hudgens! The Princess Switch has got itself a sequel in the form of The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, which goes exactly like it sounds: Vanessa Hudgens’ adorable former baker Stacy proposes that she switch places with Duchess Margaret again, after the duchess hits a rough patch in her relationship with her boyfriend Kevin (Nick Sagar). But, a twist! A third Vanessa Hudgens lookalike appears to confuse everyone even more in this game of imposter telephone. Watch The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again trailer below.

The Princess Switch 2 Switched Again Trailer

How many bad accents can Vanessa Hudgens pull off? That question will be answered in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, in which the returning star plays not one, not two, but three lookalikes who all switch places. Hudgens is a triple threat as Duchess Margaret, Princess Stacy of Belgravia, and a new character, Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona who, with a good dye job and outfit change, looks exactly like the other two. But this presents a problem when this party girl crashes the party that the other two have arranged, and it’s all mismatched pairings and disastrous balls. Honestly, I’m just hoping that all three Vanessa Hudgens will emerge in a love triangle with each other and leave these milquetoast men behind whose names I’m not going to bother learning.

Thus continues Netflix’s storied tradition of making sequels to hit Hallmark-lite movies that nobody asked for, but will inevitably end up tuning into watch anyways, just for the mess of it all. And Netflix is aware of this, otherwise why would they throw in a third Vanessa Hudgens in a cheap plastic wig? You’re all going to watch it, meme it, and watch the inescapable third movie when it comes out next year.

Here is the synopsis for The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, which is directed by Mike Rohl and written by Robin Bernheim Burger & Megan Metzger:

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again premieres on Netflix on November 19, 2020.