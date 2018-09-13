The Predator is set to introduce an all-new model of Predator — the Ultimate Predator, as it’s been dubbed. And 20th Century Fox’s marketing is leaning heavily around the Ultimate Predator, releasing a new The Predator clip and TV spot that highlight its dangerous powers.

The Predator Clip

How do you fight the Ultimate Predator? The clip, debuted by IGN, follows Coyle (Keegan-Michael Key) and Baxley (Thomas Jane), two members of the unit sent to hunt the Predator. Frustrated by the elusiveness of the alien hunter, Coyle recklessly shoots into the foliage to draw it out, to Baxley’s horror. But it works — the Predator un-camouflages and attacks the unit, quickly killing one soldier with a retractable claw and scattering the rest of the unit, played by Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen, and Sterling K. Brown.

The new TV spot doesn’t offer much in the way of new footage, but it hammers in the fact that this is an all-new Predator.

The Predator TV Spot

It’s a tongue-in-cheek TV spot that pokes fun at car commercials while playing off the comedic tone director Shane Black lends the fourth Predator film. In Chris Evangelista’s TIFF review of The Predator, he describes how the film pivots to an overtly comic story: “The Predator is no longer a scary unstoppable force. It’s a punchline. There’s also plenty of fan service – at least two classic lines from Predator are repurposed here, to (mostly) amusing effect.”

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14, 2018.