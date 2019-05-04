Mark Webber‘s The Place of No Words poses a large, unanswerable question: “Where do we go when we die?” The indie drama follows a three-year-old who poses such a question through a fantasy-tinged tryptic, while also dealing real-world troubles. It looks visually inventive and narratively interesting, and could definitely be a smaller film worth looking out for. Watch The Place of No Words trailer below.

The Place of No Words Trailer

The Place of No Words wasn’t on my radar at all, but this trailer caught my attention. As does the synopsis:

“Where do we go when we die?” It is this simple, but unanswerable question from a precocious three-year old that kicks off an epic journey as the small lad leads his family on an imaginative adventure through fantastic lands filled with mythic creatures. Told through the eyes of both the father (Mark Webber), who is battling a terminal illness, and also his young son (Bodhi Palmer), The Place Of No Words story moves seamlessly between the world as we know it and a shared fantasy, exploring the laughter and pain, fear and wonder that people experience as they confront and cope with death.

Our own Hoai-Tran Bui saw The Place of No Words at the Tribeca Film Festival, and had the following reaction:

There’s a dreamy air to The Place of No Words, despite the film’s earthy, naturalistic makeup. Webber relies heavily on natural lighting and handheld shots in both the fantasy and real storylines, further blurring the two together. It’s a filmmaking style that Webber dubs “fantasy reality cinema,” in which the filmmaker attempts to bring out the inherent beauty of life, only to get caught up in the aesthetic of it all and lose sight of the message. It’s an interesting dichotomy: in order to tell a deeply personal story without seeming inauthentic, The Place of No Words ends up coming off as cold and emotionally distant. The film plays out as an Ingmar Bergman homage by way of a Spike Jonze music video. Evocative imagery can only do so much

There’s no release date scheduled for the film yet, but I imagine we’ll hear more after its film festival run ends.