Netflix knows what you want. And what you want is more Noah Centineo. After starring in last year’s hit teen rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Centineo’s star exploded, shooting him up to teen heartthrob status and earning him a spot as Netflix’s favorite boy. Right off the bat, Centineo was the romantic lead in Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and now he’s the title character of The Perfect Date. In The Perfect Date trailer, Centineo plays a high school senior who sells himself as the perfect fake boyfriend. Now where have we heard that before?

The Perfect Date Trailer

Noah Centineo acts as a girl’s fake boyfriend. Noah Centineo and girl fall in love. But forget To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date stars Centineo as Brooks Rattigan (yes, that is really his name), a high school senior who creates an app where anyone can pay him to be the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any party or event. But Brooks isn’t selling himself as a teen gigolo for laughs, he is doing this for the noble cause of saving up for Yale — which may be a greater indictment of the higher education system than an indictment of Camila Mendes‘ popular girl’s inability to see that Brooks is a straight-up dreamboat. But while Brooks only has eyes for Mendes’ Shelby, the girl that will actually be falling for him is Laura Marano‘s Celia Lieberman, a brassy, combat boot-loving rich girl who first gives him the idea to start the app. Odiseas Georgiadis also stars as Brooks’ tech-savvy friend Murph, who helps him create the app.

We may be in serious danger of Centineo overload, but I don’t care. Centineo knows that he is the hot topic right now, and is fully embracing his teen heartthrob status with a series of films that replicate his goofy boy-next-door persona that we all fell in love with in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is a common practice for all new Hollywood sweethearts. Hopefully Netflix doesn’t wear out Centineo’s welcome, but for now, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Here is the synopsis for The Perfect Date:

To save up for college, Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

The Perfect Date premieres on Netflix on April 12, 2019.