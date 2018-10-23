Justin Cronin‘s best selling trilogy comes to the small screen with The Passage. The new Fox series follows a secret medical facility where “scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race.” Watch The Passage trailer below.

The Passage Trailer

Justin Cronin’s The Passage trilogy spans hundreds of years – the third book in the series jumps 900 years into the future. The Fox series, however, is going to take things a little slower. While the books involve a post-apocalyptic world that is overrun by vampire-like beings, Fox’s The Passage looks more akin to Stephen King’s Firestarter, with a little X-Men-like elements thrown in for good measure.

In the series, a young girl named Amy (Saniyya Sidney) is chosen to be a test subject by the mysterious Project Noah, “a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race.” Federal Agent Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselarr) is charged with bringing Amy in to Project Noah, but instead, he decides to protect her.

The two set off on a journey that forces them to “confront Project Noah’s lead scientist, Major Nichole Sykes (Caroline Chikezie), and the hardened ex-CIA operative in charge of operations, Clark Richards (Vincent Piazza), whom Brad trained. It likewise brings them face-to-face with a dangerous new race of beings confined within the walls of Project Noah, including former scientist Tim Fanning (Jamie McShane) and death-row inmate Shauna Babcock (Brianne Howey). In seeking out any allies he can find, Brad also turns to his former wife, Dr. Lyla Kyle (Emmanuelle Chriqui), for help. But as Project Noah’s scientists hone in on a cure that could save humanity, these new beings begin to test their own powers, inching one step closer to an escape that could lead to an unimaginable apocalypse.”

There sure is a lot going on there, but there’s also enough material – three books worth – for the series to pick from. Will The Passage follow the same path as the book trilogy and jump 900 years into the future? I have my doubts, but that sure would be ambitious. That might take several seasons to happen, though. The series comes from Friday Night Lights writer Liz Heldens, and executive producers Ridley Scott and Matt Reeves.

Look for The Passage on Fox starting January 14, 2018.