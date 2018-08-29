‘The Other Side of the Wind’ Trailer: Orson Welles’ Long-Lost Movie Comes to Netflix
Posted on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Orson Welles spent a large part of the 1970s trying to finish his film The Other Side of the Wind. Financial problems plagued the production, and while Welles claimed he managed to complete 96% of the film, he was never able to raise enough money to finish the job. Now, over 40 years later, The Other Side of the Wind has been completed, and it’s coming to Netflix. Watch the Other Side of the Wind trailer below.
The Other Side of the Wind Trailer
Cinephiles have been waiting several decades to lay eyes on Orson Welles’ “unfinished masterpiece” The Other Side of the Wind. Now, they’ll finally have the chance. Netflix, and producers Frank Marshall (who served as a production manager on the movie during in its initial shooting) and Filip Jan Rymsza have managed to complete Welles’ film more than 30 years after his death.
In The Other Side of the Wind, John Huston plays “grizzled director J.J. “Jake” Hannaford”, who “returns from years abroad in Europe to a changed Hollywood, where he attempts to make his comeback.” Welles shot the film in mockumentary style, mixing both black and white and color footage, and this trailer does one hell of a job selling the whole thing. Sure, it’s snappy and much peppier than the final film might end up being, but everything on display here looks exciting and invigorating. It’s like jumping into a time machine and traveling back to a lost era.
“I can’t quite believe it, but after 40 years of trying, I am so very grateful for the passion and perseverance from Netflix that has enabled us to, at long last, finally get into the cutting room to finish Orson’s last picture,” Marshall said when Netflix first announced the release.
The Other Side of the Wind will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, before hitting Netflix and select theaters on November 2, 2018.
In 1970, legendary director Orson Welles (Citizen Kane) began filming what would ultimately be his final cinematic opus with a cast of luminaries that included John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg and Welles’s partner during his later years, Oja Kodar. Beset by financial issues, the production ultimately stretched to 1976 and soon gained industry-wide notoriety, never to be completed or released. More than a thousand reels of film languished in a Paris vault until March 2017, when producers Frank Marshall (who served as a production manager on Wind during in its initial shooting) and Filip Jan Rymsza spearheaded efforts to have Welles’s vision completed more than 30 years after his death.
Featuring a new score by Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg) and assembled by a technical team including Oscar-winning editor Bob Murawski (The Hurt Locker), The Other Side of the Wind tells the story of famed filmmaker J.J. “Jake” Hannaford (Huston), who returns to Hollywood after years in self-exile in Europe with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie. A satire of the classic studio system as well as the new establishment who were shaking things up at the time, Welles’s final film is both a fascinating time capsule of a now-distant era in moviemaking as well as the long-awaited “new” work from an indisputable master of his craft.