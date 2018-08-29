Orson Welles spent a large part of the 1970s trying to finish his film The Other Side of the Wind. Financial problems plagued the production, and while Welles claimed he managed to complete 96% of the film, he was never able to raise enough money to finish the job. Now, over 40 years later, The Other Side of the Wind has been completed, and it’s coming to Netflix. Watch the Other Side of the Wind trailer below.

The Other Side of the Wind Trailer

Cinephiles have been waiting several decades to lay eyes on Orson Welles’ “unfinished masterpiece” The Other Side of the Wind. Now, they’ll finally have the chance. Netflix, and producers Frank Marshall (who served as a production manager on the movie during in its initial shooting) and Filip Jan Rymsza have managed to complete Welles’ film more than 30 years after his death.

In The Other Side of the Wind, John Huston plays “grizzled director J.J. “Jake” Hannaford”, who “returns from years abroad in Europe to a changed Hollywood, where he attempts to make his comeback.” Welles shot the film in mockumentary style, mixing both black and white and color footage, and this trailer does one hell of a job selling the whole thing. Sure, it’s snappy and much peppier than the final film might end up being, but everything on display here looks exciting and invigorating. It’s like jumping into a time machine and traveling back to a lost era.

“I can’t quite believe it, but after 40 years of trying, I am so very grateful for the passion and perseverance from Netflix that has enabled us to, at long last, finally get into the cutting room to finish Orson’s last picture,” Marshall said when Netflix first announced the release.

The Other Side of the Wind will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, before hitting Netflix and select theaters on November 2, 2018.