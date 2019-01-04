Robert Redford may or may not be retiring from the acting business, but if he does, he leaves a spectacular swan song in his wake. And you could soon own that swan song on Blu-ray or DVD. The Old Man and the Gun, which stars Redford as an aging bank robber who pulls off an unprecedented string of heists across the country, is coming soon to home video. But if you’re still not convinced to buy this serene and soulful drama, Fox Searchlight has released an The Old Man and the Gun extended preview giving a sneak peek of the first 10 minutes of the David Lowery film.

The Old Man and the Gun Extended Preview

The 10-minute scene shows Forrest Tucker (Redford) as he smoothly escapes a bank robbery in Texas and picks up and charms Sissy Spacek’s Jewel, a farmer whose car has broken down on the side of the road.

It’s a compelling scene that immediately lures you into the story of the aging bank robber whose string of bank heists across the country turn him into a living legend — one that baffles authorities and enchants the public. Though the film is based off the life of the real-life career criminal and prison escape artist, it acts as a fitting tribute to the legacy that Redford leaves in cinema history, and wryly comments on his inability to shake the acting bug even as the actor nears 90.

Directed and written by Lowery, The Old Man and the Gun also stars Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, and Tika Sumpter.

Here is the official synopsis for The Old Man and the Gun:

At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt, who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

The Old Man and the Gun is now available on digital platforms and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.