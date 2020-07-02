Charlize Theron leading a team of mercenaries who all have the ability to heal quickly when injured, essentially granting them immortality? Nothing sounds better — or cooler. But the latest The Old Guard trailer is here to show the downsides of immortality. Watch the new The Old Guard trailer below.

The Old Guard Trailer

Immortality sounds like fun and games, but it can be a real pain, according to Theron’s immortal warrior Andy. The leader of a team of mercenaries with extraordinary abilities, Andy brings in the newest immortal recruit Nile (If Beale Street Could Talk‘s KiKi Layne) and gives her the rundown of the blessings and curses of immortality. First: it’s painful — quite literally — as the mercenaries all feel the pain of the burnings, stabbings, and gunshots that they receive in their dangerous line of work. But there’s the emotional pain of leaving your family behind, as Layne’s Nile soon learns, as she becomes torn between her new team and her old life.

Also rounding out the team is a French soldier who fought alongside Napoleon (Rust and Bone’s Matthias Schoenaerts), and two former enemies from the Crusades (Every Blessed Day’s Luca Marinelli and Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari). With the arrival of Nile, the group find themselves chased by Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s CIA operative and Harry Melling‘s pharmaceutical executive bent on experimenting on the team.

Based on the comic series from writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from a script by Rucka. The action-packed thriller seems like another fantastic action showcase for Theron, who with Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde, has already proven that she’s the great action icon for our age.

Here is the synopsis for The Old Guard:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard debuts on Netflix on July 10, 2020.