It’s happening. Everybody stay calm. We’re getting a podcast about The Office. The beloved NBC sitcom aired before the time of podcasts and video essays that picked apart every piece of minutiae, so it’s only fair that one of the most-watched shows on Netflix — and a source of contention between the streaming giant and NBC — is getting the podcast treatment retroactively.

Former Office frenemies and real-life best friends Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are getting back behind the desk to host Office Ladies, a weekly podcast offering a peek behind the curtain at America’s favorite paper sales company.

Pam and Angela are back together again. Fischer, who played receptionist-turned-salesperson Pam Beasley, and Kinsey, who was the kooky cat-obsessed accountant Angela Martin, are launching Office Ladies, a weekly podcast in which they’ll break down episodes of The Office, share behind-the-scenes stories, and answer questions from fans.

“I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey,” Fischer said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). “So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired.” She continued:

As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It’s a lot of fun.”

Kinsey, who brought to life accountant and cat-obsessed Angela Martin and was also a sometimes nemesis of Pam, added, “The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences. There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!”

The Office debuted on NBC in 2005, and sure enough, its 15th anniversary is right around the corner. The endlessly quotable series has maintained a huge following thanks to Netflix, but will soon be moving to NBCUniversal’s streaming service in 2021.

Office Ladies premieres October 16 as part of Stitcher’s comedy network, Earwolf. The show will be available for listeners via Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are available.