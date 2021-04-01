Dexter Fletcher continues to be a sturdy, reliable, go-to filmmaker for medium-profile projects. New streamer Paramount+ has made the Rocketman filmmaker an offer he couldn’t refuse: he will direct the first batch of episodes of The Offer, the new limited series which will recapture the behind-the-scenes drama about the making of The Godfather.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Fletcher has become the first The Offer director. He’ll also serve as an executive producer. It’s unclear how many episodes Fletcher will will direct out of the planned ten that the series has been greenlit for, but he will handle the pilot, be involved with casting, and help craft the look of the overall series.

Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) created the show and wrote the script. THR says the show “is based on the never-before-revealed experiences of Al Ruddy, the producer of the movie who had previously produced two comedies and co-created the sitcom Hogan’s Heroes. Godfather became known for a turbulent development and production before turning into one of the biggest box office hits of all time, winning five Academy Awards, and earning a place as one of the great films in cinema.”

Casting will be key, especially since the show has already lost its most high-profile star to date. Armie Hammer was originally cast as Ruddy, but as of late January, he will no longer be a part of it. Hammer has been dropping out of projects left and right since allegations emerged detailing some messed up Instagram DMs that he is said to have sent (Google that if you want more info), and subsequently, he’s been accused of a rape that allegedly happened in 2017 and he is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. He has been dropped by both his publicist and his agency representatives. No other cast for this series has been announced yet.

Fletcher previously directed the vastly underrated sports drama Eddie the Eagle, and later reunited with star Taron Egerton for 2019’s successful Elton John biopic Rocketman. He also famously stepped in to finish directing Bohemian Rhapsody when Bryan Singer left that film’s set in the wake of several major allegations against him. Upcoming projects include a Dracula-adjacent Renfield movie, a remake of The Saint, and the long-awaited Sherlock Holmes 3, which will reunite Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Production on The Offer is scheduled to get underway in Los Angeles this summer.