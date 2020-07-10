FX and Hulu are teaming for the documentary series The New York Times Presents, which will present standalone episodes focused on major stories from the newspaper of record. The series premieres today, July 10, with the first episode devoted to the COVID-19 pandemic. Episodes will air Fridays on both FX and Hulu. The series evolved from The Weekly.

The Weekly, a journalism docuseries produced by the New York Times, is back with a new name: The New York Times Presents. The show is described as a “series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time. Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of our society in a visual and unforgettable way.”

The first episode, which premieres July 10, is titled “They Get Brave” and follows “the coronavirus crisis in New York City. The Times gave doctors and nurses cameras to document their lives at the height of the pandemic, and what they captured reveals an extraordinary resolve in the face of a profound breakdown in the health-care system. Like WWI infantry, they were poorly equipped and relied on shoddy information, but they committed themselves to the cause.” Here’s a teaser for the episode.

The New York Times Presents – They Get Brave

Per Variety, future episodes will focus on Dominic Fike, a young musician who was “plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal” as well as an episode about “the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky. Director and producer Yoruba Richen and New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, are partnering on a film that will explore Taylor’s life and investigate the circumstances of her death.”

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. Executive producers are Mat Skene, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson. The series will air one episode per month on FX and on Hulu on Fridays at 10:00 P.M. EST/PST.