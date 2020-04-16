It’s been a while since HBO debuted The Young Pope in 2016. But it’s also been a while since HBO debuted the limited series The New Pope, Paolo Sorrentino‘s follow-up season to his outrageous papacy drama. So why are we talking about The New Pope again, four months after the series premiered on HBO in January this year? You may have missed the series amid the growing anxiety around the spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But now that we’re all stuck at home for the foreseeable future, Warner Bros. and HBO are intent on reminding you that The New Pope is one of the many titles available to stream now that could relieve you of your boredom. And that reminder comes in the form of a handy The New Pope behind-the-scenes clip, which introduces the many characters — Pope or otherwise — in the limited series.

The New Pope Behind the Scenes Clip

There are so many Popes in pop culture right now that it’s hard to keep count. But HBO’s new behind-the-scenes clip for The New Pope can help clear things up, just a little. Jude Law returns as a chain-smoking, speedo-wearing Pope who shakes up the Catholic institution in follow-up limited series The New Pope. John Malkovich steps in as the titular pope when Law’s Pope Pius XIII falls into a coma. But when a miracle happens, The New Pope suddenly has too many popes, and too many characters, to keep track of.

The second season, which follows the 10-episode limited series that aired on HBO in 2016, is penned by The Young Pope’s Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contarello, and Stefano Bises and features Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson as guest stars, joining the original cast members of Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini.

The New Pope is currently available to stream on HBO Go.