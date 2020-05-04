Remember The New Mutants? The movie that has been pushed from one release date to the next, only to have the coronavirus pandemic sideline it indefinitely? Well, sooner or later we’ll get to see the damn thing, but for now, let’s make do with new images. These pics lean into the fantastical/horror elements of the film, and do a great job distinguishing it from previous X-Men-related flicks.

I don’t pretend to understand the inner workings of movie executive minds, but it seems genuinely odd that The New Mutants hasn’t been released on VOD at this point. The film has been languishing, unreleased, since at least 2018, as Fox, and then Disney, pushed it from one release date to the next. When a title’s date gets shuffled around like that it’s usually a sign that the studio isn’t very confident about their product. With that in mind, why hasn’t Disney used the current situation, with movie theaters shut down across the globe, to just cut their losses and release New Mutants either directly to Disney+ or Hulu? It seems like a no brainer at this point.

For now, though, Disney is keeping The New Mutants as a potential theatrical release. Which means it’ll probably be a while before we get to see it. In the meantime, Cinefex has some cool new images from the movie.

First, here’s the Demon Bear. If someone had told me this movie featured a giant bear hanging out in some sort of red-and-blue hellscape, I’d be much more excited about The New Mutants. In the comics, “The Demon Bear was originally an entity who haunted the dreams of Danielle Moonstar, threatening that he would eventually come and kill her. He was seemingly responsible for the deaths of her parents, William and Margaret (Peg) Lonestar.” Blu Hunt plays Danielle Moonstar in the movie.

Here’s Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik. Red and blue appear to be very dominant colors in this movie, so you might want to get used to that.

Finally, here’s one of the film’s villains, part of a group known as the Smiley Men. I dig this design, it’s like a combination of something from a Conjuring sequel crossed with Slender Man. And dig those sick tats!

In The New Mutants, “Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret facility.” Look for the film in theaters…uh…some day. Maybe. Unless it goes to VOD.