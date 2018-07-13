Joss Whedon is heading back to the small screen. The director of films like The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron has signed a deal to write, direct, and executive produce a new sci-fi series called The Nevers for HBO. And in case that simple fact wasn’t enough to raise your interest, Whedon says the show could be the “most ambitious narrative” of his entire career thus far. Cue the classic Keanu Reeves reaction: whoa.

Read on to learn what The Nevers is all about.

The Hollywood Reporter describes The Nevers as “an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.” Yep, I’d like to watch this right now. Please and thank you.

Female leads and characters with special abilities are familiar hallmarks of Whedon’s work, considering he’s the same guy who brought us shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dollhouse. He also has plenty of experience with the whole “special abilities” thing, having directed the aforementioned Marvel Studios movies about superheroes and worked extensively as a writer of superhero comics (including a standout run on The Astonishing X-Men). And, of course, his most recent brush with superheroes came when he stepped in to finish directing Justice League after Zack Snyder had to leave the production.

The Nevers isn’t some project he’s launching and then overseeing from afar – Whedon will serve as the series’ showrunner and seems deeply passionate about this story.

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited. The Nevers is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO,” Whedon said in a statement. “Not only are they the masters of cinematic longform, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offers not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration. I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

HBO beat out multiple bidders for the series, including Netflix, which has to feel pretty good for them. As THR points out, Netflix just snapped an 18-year streak of HBO having the highest number of Emmy nominations for any network, but now Netflix is wearing the crown. With Game of Thrones wrapping up and the mixed reception to the second season of Westworld, HBO needs all the help they can get when it comes to must-watch TV shows. This could be the beginning of a fruitful collaboration with Whedon.

“We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can’t think of a better project than The Nevers with which to welcome him to the HBO family,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. “We look forward to meeting the strange, multifaceted characters of The Nevers, to learn their stories, see them in action and share them with our viewers. We’re honored that Joss chose HBO as the place to build his ambitious new world and we are excited to get started.”