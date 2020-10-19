The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores the rise and fall and eventual rise again of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. Plus, The Trial of the Chicago 7 writer and director Aaron Sorkin answers some questions about screenwriting to help aspiring writers. And finally, actor Frank Langella looks back at some of his most memorable roles, including Dracula, Dave and Masters of the Universe.

First up, director Francis Ford Coppola is widely regarded as one of the best filmmakers of all-time. But what happened to the director of such classics as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation? This video essay from Patrick (H) Willems dives into the ups and downs of the filmmaker’s career, and reminds us what still makes him one of the greats.

Next, with The Trial of the Chicago 7 available on Netflix, acclaimed writer/director Aaron Sorkin sat down for Wired to answer some burning questions about screenwriting from aspiring writers and fans on Twitter. How do you approach second drafts? What show would Sorkin love to write for, past or present? Get the answer to those questions and more.

Speaking of The Trial of the Chicago 7, Vanity Fair brought in the judge of the titular trial, Frank Langella, to look back at his extensive career. Listen as the veteran actor looks back at The Twelve Chairs, Dracula, Masters of the Universe, Dave, Frost/Nixon, Robot & Frank, The Americans, and more. Unfortunately, he doesn’t dig into Good Night and Good Luck or the timeless classic that is Small Soldiers, but maybe next time.