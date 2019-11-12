The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, as The Mandalorian debuts the premiere episode on Disney+ today, take a look at what the series would be like if it were a documentary by Werner Herzog. Plus, Spider-Man and The Lighthouse star Willem Dafoe runs through the most memorable roles from his career, and Lady and the Tramp introduces us to the real dog stars of the movie.

There are a lot of people who will see Werner Herzog in The Mandalorian and say, “Hey, it’s the guy from Jack Reacher.” But Herzog is a renowned filmmaker most famous for his contemplative documentaries, and Nerdist imagined what it might be like if The Mandalorian was one of the many documentary films in Herzog’s extensive filmography.

Willem Dafoe has been hanging around Hollywood for a long time, so he has an impressive and eclectic array of roles from the big screen to pour over in this retrospective career timeline at Vanity Fair. Willem Dafoe covers a wide variety of his film roles, ranging fro Heaven’s Gate to Spider-Man, and from Platoon to The Lighthouse, which is in theaters right now.

Finally, with the Lady and the Tramp remake arriving on Disney+ today, the studio wanted to introduced you to the lovely, real canines who starred in the movie. Some of them were adopted from shelters, which is exactly what Disney hopes you’ll do if you’re looking for a new family pet. Saving these pets from shelters is probably the best thing you can do, especially around the holidays.