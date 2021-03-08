The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Harry Potter franchise co-star Tom Felton reacts to his performance in Harry Potter in the Sorcerer’s Stone. Plus, check out nearly seven dozen Easter eggs and comic references from the WandaVision series finale, and see how The Falcon and the Winter Solder fares with some spicy wings on Hot Ones.

First up, for Peacock, Harry Potter franchise star Tom Felton sat down to look back at his earliest performance as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Watch the actor respond in real time to some of the key early sequences where the young antagonist is introduced and the freshmen students are sorted into their Hogwarts houses.

Next, listen as ScreenCrush takes a look at over 80 Easter eggs, callbacks, and comic book references from the WandaVision series finale. From the arrival of White Vision to the proper introduction of Scarlet Witch, find out what the finale means for the future of Wanda Maximoff, Vision, their children, and more.

Finally, in a new episode of Hot Ones, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie sits down to try his hand at the wings of death while talking about authentic New Orleans food, the rap bonafides of William Shakespeare, and why “Best Supporting Actor” is the most coveted Academy Award.