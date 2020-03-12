The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the VFX artists at Corridor Crew are joined by director David F. Sandberg to look at his DC Comics movie Shazam! and some other blockbusters. Plus, former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage shows us what’s left of the original test dummy Buster from the beloved science experiment series, and watch a reel of bloopers from the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This.

First up, Corridor Crew brought in Shazam! director David F. Sandberg to talk about his process for working on a visual effects heavy blockbuster and the challenges that come with it. Sandberg sticks around to talk about some of the impressive visual effects from HBO’s Watchmen series and the awful visual effects of Jaws 3D.

Next up, Adam Savage retired from the Discovery Channel series Mythbusters a while ago, but it’s still what he’s most famous for. So on the Tested YouTube channel that he’s on all the time now, he took a stroll down memory lane to show fans what’s left of the original Buster, the test dummy they use to blow up, launch, shoot, hit, and just completely obliterate during experiments.

Finally, with the first season of the graphic novel adaptation I Am Not Okay With This now available on Netflix, the streaming service posted a blooper reel featuring Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, and more of the cast. Watch as Sophia has trouble with a hair extension that won’t get cut by scissors, see Wyatt test out his best homecoming proposal several times, and much more.