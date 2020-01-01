The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as VFX artists react to the movie magic of all three installments of the Lord of the Rings trilogy as we get closer to the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson‘s adaptation. Plus, see how glorious life is when you’re not a Star Wars fan and don’t care what anyone thinks about the movies, and listen as Michael B. Jordan takes a look back at his career so far.

First up, the gang from Corridor Crew is closing out 2019 by taking a look back at what might be the best motion picture trilogy of all-time. Lord of the Rings is nearing its 20th anniversary, so what better time to look back at the visual effects, some of which look incredible, and some of which haven’t aged very well. Learn more about them in the full video above.

Next up, while fans are arguing about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the internet, Gus Johnson is living a peaceful, joyous life without worrying about any of it. Here, he shows you how wonderful life can be if you just don’t give a shit about Star Wars at all, and honestly, we’re a little envious of him.

Finally, Michael B. Jordan has been a big deal over the past few years, starring in Creed and Black Panther. Now that he has Just Mercy in theaters, which is getting some awards buzz, the actor looks back at some of the more memorable roles in his career for Vanity Fair. Don’t forget, this guy had a breakthrough role on The Wire, but he was still appearing in episodes of the soap opera All My Children.