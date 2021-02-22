The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what visual effects artists think of the work done on the Harry Potter film franchise over the years. Plus, watch a nearly hour-long Q&A hangout session with the cast of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. And finally, take a look behind the scenes at the reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish attraction at Disneyland

First up, the gang at Corridor Crew takes a close look at the visual effects work done on the Harry Potter franchise. From the practical effects of Aunt Marge blowing up in Prisoner of Azkaban to the questionable shadows from the sorting hat in Sorcerer’s Stone, this video takes a look at plenty of the most impressive and complicated shots from across the movies.

Next, now that you’ve hopefully seen the comedic treasure that is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, sit down and listen to cast members Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan talk about the making of the absurd movie that’s currently available to rent on PVOD. Also joining them is the film’s producer Will Ferrell, courtesy of Lionsgate.

Finally, with the Disneyland attraction Snow White’s Enchanted Wish getting an overhaul, Disney Imagineers are showing off how they’ve been able to work on the ride’s updates from the comfort of their home, just as many us have been working away from the office during the pandemic. This includes figuring out special effects, lighting, paint work, and much more. Find out how they do it in the video above.