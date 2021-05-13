The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at nearly six dozen Easter eggs and comic book references from the first Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer. Plus, see what visual effects artists have to say about eruption scenes from Volcano, Dante’s Peak, Skyfire, and other volcano movies. And finally, watch a table read for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever with a sneak peek at the second season.

First up, now that the first wild footage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out there, ScreenCrush has taken a deep dive into the trailer to find some Easter eggs and comic book references that you might have missed. There are plenty of Spider-Man references, including a moment that may literally squash any hope of the webslinger appearing in the sequel.

Next, the gang at Corridor Crew takes a look at natural disaster scenes in movies, specifically volcano eruptions. See what they have to say about the visual effects (and practical effects) used to create lava, smoke, and fire in movies like Volcano, Dante’s Peak, Skyfire, and 2012. You might be surprised how some of these effects were achieved, especially the practical ones.

Finally, Netflix got the the cast and creators of Never Have I Ever together virtually for a live table read of an episode of the coming-of-age series. In addition to providing a sneak peek at the second season of the show, the table read also raised funds for the GiveIndia organization, in support of their COVID relief efforts as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the nation.