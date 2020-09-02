The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a VFX breakdown of the final battle from the second season of The Umbrella Academy, but beware of spoilers. Take a look behind the scenes of The Goonies thanks to a throwback featurette, and get up close and personal with Kevin Conroy, the voice of The Dark Knight on Batman: The Animated Series.

First up, Netflix has VFX artist Everett Burrell provide a breakdown of how some of the sequences in the final battle from the end of the second season of The Umbrella Academy were created. Thanks to some bad weather and some extras who didn’t show up to work, much of the battle with the large number of agents needed to be done almost entirely with CGI.

Next, here’s a vintage featurette with director Richard Donner and producer Steven Spielberg guiding you behind the scenes of the beloved children’s adventure movie The Goonies Warner Bros. Picturesfrom . Featurettes used to be so simple, and the interviews with filmmakers were so much more candid and unpolished. It’s a shame everything feels more artificial and carefully planned these days.

For nearly 30 years, the voice of the animated version of Batman has been provided by actor Kevin Conroy. Cartoons, animated movies, video games, and more have all used Kevin Conroy’s recognizable voice as Batman, and Great Big Story has a fascinating profile on his career, where he got started, and how he became The Dark Knight.