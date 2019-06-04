The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a trailer for a remake of Toy Story 3 in real life made entirely with practical toys and set pieces. Plus, a video essay explores three different versions of Minority Report and how they establish the philosophy of the story world, and Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, two brothers have been working on a “real life” shot-for-shot remake of Toy Story 3 that has been in the works for about eight years. With the release of the trailer, they’re aiming to have the entire movie finished by September 19 this year. Whether they meet it or not, what we’ve seen so far is very impressive.

Next, Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report is based on Phillip K. Dick’s short story of the same name from 1956. But before Scott Frank’s final script was turned into the 2002 film, there was another script by Jon Cohen in 1997. This video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay explores how each version sets out to establish the philosophy of the world in which the story takes place, as well as the world itself.

Finally, before you see Dark Phoenix this weekend, watch as Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain answer the web’s most searched questions about themselves for Wired. Is Sophie Turner related to Boy George? Does Jessica Chastain play piano? How many tattoos does Sophie have? Is Jessica vegan? Get the answer to those questions and more.