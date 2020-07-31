The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at some of the weirdest and worst Transformers from over the years, from both the various animated series and toy shelves. Plus, animators react to the classic anime Akira and dig into the basics and history of animation. And finally, take a virtual ride on the Ratatouille attraction from Disneyland Paris and learn some fun facts about the adventure.

First up, Mr. Sunday Movies runs through some of the weirdest and worst Transformers that have either been characters on the animated series or toys on the shelves of retail stores. Watch as they recount obscure characters like The Pretenders, The Action Masters, a version of Megatron that turns into a gun, a microscope Transformer, and plenty of other stupid robots.

Next, Corridor Crew has been digging into visual effects and stunts for awhile, but now they’re broadening their horizons a little more by taking a closer look at animation. In this first edition of a new”Animators React” series, they bring in veteran animator and director Eric Koenig (The Simpsons) to take a look back at Akira and dig into the fundamentals and history of animation.

Finally, take a virtual ride on Ratatouille: The Adventure from Disneyland Paris. With some fun facts scattered throughout, experience this international attraction that shrinks you down to the size of a rat, letting you journey through some large-scale versions of locations that would normally be small to humans.