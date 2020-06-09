The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the script Aaron Sorkin wrote for The Social Network to see how he uses certain literary devices to give dialogue rhythms and melodies. Plus, watch a wonderful conversation with Ben Stiller‘s late parents, the amazing Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, about their early career in show biz. And finally, listen to actors like Harrison Ford, Jeff Goldblum, Terry Crews, Kristen Bell, and more recalling their first IMDb credit.

First up, Insider has a video essay looking at Aaron Sorkin’s dialogue from The Social Network, largely considered to be one of the best film’s of the previous decade. The video hones in on the literary devices that Sorkin uses to give his dialogue rhythm by way of repetition, long lines of dialogue, and even iambic meter.

Next, Ben Stiller’s parents could be spotted appearing in the actor’s movies and various sitcoms for a long time. Sadly, they have both now passed away, but they leave behind a long legacy of incredible comedy, and this two-part discussion with them from Theater Talk shines a light on their careers that began as a comedy duo decades ago. Listen, learn and enjoy.

Finally, Vanity Fair has big time actors like Natalie Portman, Terry Crews, Harrison Ford, Jeff Goldblum, Kerry Washington, Martin Freeman, Laura Dern, Kumail Nanjiani, Willem Dafoe, Kristen Bell, Jessica Lange, Michael Douglas, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis all taking a look back at the first credit they have listed on their IMDb profile page.