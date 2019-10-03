The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at how the physics of a real operating camera lens is replicated in Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Plus, get a recap of the second season of Big Mouth before the third season debuts this coming weekend, and learn about some of the engineering tricks behind the Tower of Terror ride at Disney theme parks.

First up, Nerdwriter takes a close look at some of the impressive camera work done in Toy Story 4. You might not have realized it, but the effects of what is called a “split diopter” shot were artificially recreated during a scene in the Pixar movie, which is pretty damn cool since that’s an effect that comes from using real, tangible camera lenses that aren’t required for an animated movie.

Next up, the third season of Big Mouth arrives on October 4, but if you need to catch up on the second season before that and don’t have time to watch all the episodes, Netflix still has you covered. Here’s a recap of all the important, horny developments in the second season of the series.

Finally, The Art of Engineering takes a look at the tricks behind Disney’s famous Tower of Terror ride. You might not realize it, but there’s a lot of stuff working to make the experience feel authentic without taking you out of the ride, especially when it comes to hitting the top of the tower itself.