In this edition, watch a perfect mash-up of the recent horror hit A Quiet Place with the beloved sitcom The Office. Plus, find out a bunch of information that you never knew about Tim Burton’s favorite Beetlejuice, and learn about how Denis Villeneuve uses a specific color palette to convey certain emotions and tones.

John Krasinski is officially a filmmaker with his hit horror thriller A Quiet Place in theaters right now, and Media Muse thought it would be funny to cross that over with his breakthrough work on the NBC sitcom The Office. It’s a trailer parody called A Dwight Place that perfectly uses footage from a cold open where the whole office is trying to remain silent.

Next up, SyFy put together an assembly of fun facts in honor of the 30th anniversary of Beetlejuice. The only downside is they spend about three minutes recapping the movie. But if you haven’t seen the movie, then why the fuck are you watching this video to begin with? Anyway, fast forward to the 3:10 mark to get your dose of Beetlejuice fun facts.

Finally, see how Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve uses certain color palettes to convey specific emotions and tones in his films visually. For example, Studio Binder shows how the filmmaker likes to use shifting color schemes to show character transformation and also use striking colors to help reflect how his characters are feeling