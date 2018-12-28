The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out why Disney has consistently killed plans for a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Plus, Andy Serkis breaks down a motion capture performance from his Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and one frequent Disneyland attendee celebrates his 10,750th ride on the Cars attraction Radiator Springs Racers.

First up, Nerdist’s latest edition of Animation Investigation looks at the various attempts to make a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit and why Disney has never let one happen. For example, there was once an idea in development with an outline from J.J. Abrams, and another was a prequel that would have taken Roger Rabbit and other toons to World War II. Find out about even more sequel ideas in the full video above.

Next up, over at Vanity Fair, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle director and motion capture star Andy Serkis provides an extensive breakdown of a scene involving Christian Bale’s performance as Bagheera the panther. Serkis talks about the intentionally unrealistic design of the animals, especially when it comes to their faces, and how motion capture made it possible.

Finally, Oh My Disney has a new edition of Disney People, and this particular person is quite the Cars fan. Jon Hale has ridden the Cars attraction Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland Resort 10,750 times since 2012, and you can witness his milestone number in this video.