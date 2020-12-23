The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at over 150 Star Wars references and Easter eggs from the second season of The Mandalorian. Plus, learn about some of the filmmaking tricks and movie magic that went into creating the modern holiday classic Elf, and watch Stephen Colbert have all of The Late Show virtual guests warm up with a little sound sync slate.

First up, now that the second season of The Mandalorian is over, Star Wars Explained has dug through all eight episodes to find over 150 Easter eggs that you might have missed the first time around. Some are pretty obvious while others required some series homework on the part of die hard Star Wars fans, including the post-credits scene introducing The Book of Boba Fett.

Next up, the American Film Institute had Elf cinematographer Greg Gardiner participate in their “Behind the Scene” video series to talk about the making of Jon Favreau’s holiday favorite. He talks about how they used practical camera tricks like forced perspective to make Will Ferrell look larger than the normal-sized humans playing elves and more.

Finally, Stephen Colbert had The Late Show crew put together a compilation of all of his virtual guests doing their sound sync slate before appearing on the show. Watch the most famous faces go through the mundane task of saying their name, counting to three, and then clapping. You’ll also find out how many of them have trouble following these simple instructions.