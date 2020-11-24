The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see the difficulties The Mandalorian has raising Baby Yoda in the modern world in an amusing short film. Plus, get up close with a collection of suits from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie that are going up for auction soon. And finally, learn how to expertly drawn Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast as if he jumped from the animated movie right onto your sketch paper.

First up, Warp Zone has created an amusing short film imagining The Mandalorian as a single parent with less of the sci-fi danger and more of the mundane side of raising The Child. Mando even has to get a fast food job where he’s forced to deal with a grumpy costumer and wear a little chef hat on top of his helmet.

Next up, there’s an upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction happening at the beginning of December, and part of the items up for sale is an ensemble of costumes from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie from 1995. Tested got up close with the suits, which look like they’ve seen better days, but will make a collector very happy.

Finally, let Disney animator David Stodolny show you how to draw the hospitable candelabra known as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Disney’s modern classic, and you can get the celebrations started early by learning how to bring him to life with your pencil.