In this edition, a video essay explores how The Mandalorian uses fan service references on the planet Tatooine in a more effective way than in previous Star Wars projects. Plus, Aaron Sorkin breaks down his career, including A Few Good Men and The Social Network, and Moonbase 8 stars John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, this video essay by Captain Midnight explores how the second season premiere of The Mandalorian provided some fan service by way of returning to Tatooine, but not in an overly abundant way so it felt like a gimmick. Not only is it an improvement over how the desert planet was used in the first season, but it’s better than how it was used in the latest Star Wars trilogy too.

Next, Vanity Fair had acclaimed, Oscar-winning writer Aaron Sorkin sit down to take a look back at his career in film and television. He reaches back to early work on A Few Good Men and The West Wing, stops by The Social Network and The Newsroom, and wraps it up with his latest film, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Finally, you can currently see actors John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker on Showtime’s new comedy series Moonbase 8. But before that, maybe you’d like to hear them answers the web’s most searched questions about them for Wired. Is John C. Reilly on social media? Is Tim Heidecker married to Eric Wareheim? What are the names of John C. Reilly’s bands?