The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take an in-depth look behind the scenes of the making of the live-action animated hybrid series Undone on Amazon Prime. Plus, learn some stuff you might not know about a movie set with a little film school lesson from Dolemite Is My Name, and watch as Conan O’Brien becomes a character in Hideo Kojima‘s video game Death Stranding.

First up, in a new featurette, director Hisko Hulsing shows you behind the scenes of the Amazon series Undone to reveal how rotoscoping (which draws over live action footage), 3D animation, and oil painting techniques were mastered to create the stunning series that looks like a total mind trip.

Next up, Dolemite Is My Name follows a truly independent production as it was made back in the 1970s with Eddie Murphy playing real life comedian and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore. Since a big chunk of the movie is about actually making a movie, Netflix created a little makeshift film school that lets you know some terms and information you might not have known, like what a gaffer is or what it means to four-wall a theater.

Finally, Conan O’Brien was invited to Hideo Kojima’s production offices during the making of the video game Death Stranding, an anticipated title arriving in November. But on top of visiting the offices, Conan was also given the opportunity to play a character who shows Norman Reedus’ lead character in the game how to swim like an otter. Just watch and see what this is all about.