In this edition, go behind the scenes of the making of the Frozen 2 power ballad “Into the Unknown” sung by Idina Menzel. Plus, take a look at the crafting of the score for Marriage Story composed by Randy Newman, and listen as Moonlight composer Nicholas Britell explains his process for creating the score for films and television shows.

First up, Disney hypes their box office smash animated sequel Frozen 2 by going behind the scenes of the making of the hit power ballad “Into the Unknown.” Watch as Idina Menzel sings her heart out and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez talk about the inception of the hit tune.

Randy Newman’s best known scores may be for animated movies like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Cars and James and the Giant Peach. But this year, he took on a different kind of task by providing the soundtrack to a crumbling marriage in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage StoryNetflix, available now on . Listen as the filmmaker and composer talk about the subtle musical elements that enhance the film.

Finally, if you’d like to known how Moonlight and Battle of the Sexes composer Nicholas Britell comes up with a film’s score, he breaks down his process for Vanity Fair. This isn’t just your average featurette, but a deep dive into the different kinds of chords, their complexities, and the importance of a film’s context in composing a score.