The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the characters of The LEGO Movie 2 play Ellen’s Game of Games. Plus, watch the feature film nominees for the Director’s Guild of America awards have a 2.5 hour discussion about their craft, and watch a special look at A Star Is Born as the movie makes its way towards Oscar gold.

First up, in a funny little animated short, watch as characters from The LEGO Movie 2 partake in a round of Ellen’s Game of Games, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Emmet (Chris Pratt), and General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) play the game, but of course LEGO Batman comes by to mix things up a bit.

The Director’s Guild of America has already picked the winners for their annual awards, but this 2.5 hour conversation with nominees Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), and Adam McKay (Vice) is still fascinating to watch.

Finally, as we wait to see if A Star Is Born can pull out any major Oscar victories when the awards ceremony is broadcast later this month, a new featurette highlights all of the acclaim the film has been getting. All the heart-string-pulling clips that drive home the film’s worthiness are spotlighted here for your enjoyment.