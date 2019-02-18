The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, The LEGO Movie 2 director Mike Mitchell breaks down a post-apocalyptic chase sequence from the animated sequel. Plus, find out how many shots Stormtroopers miss in a single action sequence from Star Wars, and watch as Isn’t It Romantic? star Rebel Wilson talks to kids about Valentine’s Day.

First up, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part may not be a huge hit at the box office, but it’s a wholly satisfying sequel. In the latest edition of Anatomy of a Scene, director Mike Mitchell talks about creating this chase scene in Apocalypseburg. Find out where the adorable voices of the stars and hearts come from and how a joke cut from a SpongeBob SquarePants movie ended up in the movie.

Next up, a new edition of Star Wars By the Numbers puts the Stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire through the grinder. Obi-Wan Kenobi thinks the blast points of a Stormtrooper are precise, but this counting of how many missed shots they rack up during the Death Star escape in Star Wars: A New Hope is evidence otherwise. There’s always a chance they were missing on purpose to let them escape so they could track them back to the Rebel base, but even outside of this sequence, Stormtroopers are bad shots.

Finally, Isn’t It Romantic? star Rebel Wilson sat down with some kids for The Ellen Show to talk about romance and love. She introduces the kids to Tinder, and they help her swipe on some prospective dates. They also talk about some ideal dates, like eating chocolate together, and more.