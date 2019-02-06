The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the annual Oscars luncheon gather nearly all the nominees from the 2019 Academy Awards. Plus, a video essay explores how the premise of Groundhog Day ensures that the lead character has no choice but to change, and a featurette goes behind the scenes of the making of Pixar’s new animated short Purl.

First up, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently held their annual Oscar nominees luncheon, bringing together nearly all of those up for Academy Awards later this month. All of the nominees gather for an annual class photo, and you can see everyone gather for the big event in this video straight from AMPAS.

Next, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay focuses on the perfect comedy Groundhog Day, and how it demonstrates how to change a character who seems destined to always remain the same, even if it cheats a bit by creating a repeating premise that gives him no other choice but to do so.

Finally, following the release of Pixar’s SparkShorts animated short Purl, the animation studio takes a look at the making of the story about belonging. Producer Gillian Libbert-Duncan and director Kristen Lester talks about the development and production of the short.