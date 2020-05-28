The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at the goofy action comedy Surf Ninjas starring Ernie Reyes Sr., Ernie Reyes Jr., Rob Schneider, and Leslie Nielsen. Plus, find out everything you need to know about every iteration of the Batmobile, from the classic 1966 version to the military-grade Tumbler from The Dark Knight trilogy. And finally, find out how to make Totchos from Woody’s Lunch Box from Disney theme parks.

Surf Ninjas arrived in 1993 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret of the Ooze co-star Ernie Reyes Jr. teaming up with his father Ernie Reyes Sr. (as well as Rob Schneider and Leslie Nielsen somehow) for a martial arts fantasy adventure that is straight out of California, and full of some of the most nonsensical story elements you’ve ever seen. Find out what you didn’t know about Surf Ninjas from Syfy Wire above.

Next, in an extensive, nearly half-hour video from Wired, author Glen Weldon (The Caped Crusade: Batman and the Rise of Nerd Culture) breaksdown every version of the Batmobile that has appeared in television and feature films, from the classic 1966 hot rod to the more bombastic vehicles of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies and the grounded, military vehicle known as the Tumbler in Christopher Nolan’s film franchise.

Finally, one of the most beloved items from Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park is the Totchos from Woody’s Lunch Box, and now you can make them yourself. Soon you’ll be enjoying delicious potato barrels coated with beef and bean chili, gooey queso sauce, and crunchy corn chips finished with sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions. It’s simple and delicious.